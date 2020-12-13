William “Bill” Price was born September 27, 1944 in Berea and departed this life Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence, being 76 years of age. He was the son of the late Coger & Mary Price.
Bill is survived by a son, Rennie (Stephanie) Price of London. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Courtney, Dustin, Travis and Heather.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Sams) Price; by his son, Willard Price and by his siblings, Betty, Marvin, Carter and James Price.
Bill was a member of the Annville Baptist Church.
Funeral service 2:00PM Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Parrett & Vaughn Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.