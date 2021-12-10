William Boyd Bowman was born February 29, 1948 in Madison County and departed this life Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 73. He was the son of the late Carlos & Alta Oasie (Brewer) Bowman.
William is survived by his children, Sheila Young (Mitch) of Berea, Tonya Jones (David) of Sand Gap, Regina Jones of Berea, Sarah Rosencrans of Mississippi and William Anthony Bowman of Sand Gap. He is also survived by three step children, Norma Lopez of Berea, Patrick Tankersley of IN and Michael Tankersley of Berea and by two sisters, Mary Jones (Tee) of Sand Gap and Shirley Mullins (Danny) of Berea. He was blessed with eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Tankersley Bowman and by the following siblings, Carl Ray Bowman, Edith Dehart, Orlena Baker, Barbara Summers and Okla Gibbons.
William was a simple man. He loved his kids, grandkids, and his dogs more than anything in the world. He loved spending time with his family. He loved to fish and work in his garden. He was straight forward, hardworking, and honest. He was really a “what you see is what you get” person. He treated everyone the same and didn’t care to speak his mind. He was so loved and will truly be missed every day.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Pony Lot Holiness Church with Bro. Jack Carpenter and Mike Bowman officiating. Burial to follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
