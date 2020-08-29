William Desmon Peters was born February 19, 1931 in Owsley County and departed this life Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 89 years of age. He was the son of the late Herman & Ollie (Combs) Peters.
Desmon is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Green) Peters of McKee and by three children, Kathy (Mike) Smith of Nicholasville, KY; Connie (Mike) Roberts of Richland, VA; and Steve (Lynn) Peters of McKee, KY. He is also survived by a brother, Lynn (Renee) Peters of Dayton, OH and by two sisters, Maurnetta Ingram of McKee and Nora (Tom) Evans of Lexington, TX. Desmon was blessed with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Desmon was also preceded in death by a daughter, Corrinne Peters and by three sisters, Jean Moore, Anna Lois Hays and Geraldine Peters.
Desmon was a member of the Abundant Life Tabernacle.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Ashley Noe and Bro. Rick Centers conducting the service. Pallbearers: T.J. Evans, Jim Cody, Josh Smith, Todd Stuart, Jacob Hammons and Craig Green.
