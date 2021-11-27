William Douglas Taylor was born August 21, 1959 in Madison County and departed this life Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at his residence in McKee at the age of 62. He was the son of the late Hershel & Zella Loretta (Mays) Taylor.
Doug is survived by a daughter, Pattie Sue Taylor (Ryan Swaney) of McKee and by his siblings, Paul Taylor (Betty), Randy Taylor and Patricia Lewis all of McKee, Ronda Neeley (Keith) of Annville and Sue Taylor (Ricky Fees) of Iowa. He was blessed with a special nephew and niece, Jamie & Crystal Brewer and by a great niece Shelby Reece Ferrell.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Clark Cemetery. Pallbearers: Vernon Johnson, Ryan Swaney and Keith Neeley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.