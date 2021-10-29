William Earl Burton was born June 14, 1946 in Lee County and departed this life Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London at the age of 75. He was the son of the late James E. Burton and Lillie (Sparks) Burton.
William is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Thornton) Burton of McKee and by four children, Lillie Alice Adkins of McKee, Cindy (Mark) Horn of Sand Gap, Melissa (Gary) Wilson of McKee and Charles Henry (Georgia) Burton of McKee. He is also survived by a very special brother-in-law Charles Phillips and a very special friend, Hershel Nunn. He was blessed with 20 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by the following, two children, Juanita Louise Byrd and Ernest Earl Burton; grandson, Timmy Joe Bowles; in laws, B.P. & Alice Thornton; a special friend, Ellis Bowman and by the following brothers and sisters, Charles Ovie Burton, Henry Clay Burton, Cora Sue Phillips, Gladys Tirey, Sarilda Sparks, Geraldine Griffin and Mary Lou Isaacs.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating. Burial to follow in the Sparks Cemetery in Lee County. Pallbearers: Wayne Burton, Aaron Bowles, David Phillips, Jeremiah Horn and Travis McKinney. Honorary pallbearers: Hershel Nunn and Elmer Sergeant. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
