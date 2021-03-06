William Harold Lainhart was born March 29, 1955 in Laurel County and departed this life February 20, 2021 in Hamilton, OH, being 65 years of age. He was the son of the late Curt & Dovie (McQueen) Lainhart.
Harold is survived by his four children, Joe of Berea, Josh of McKee, Justin of Shelbyville and Joetta of Hamilton, OH. He is also survived by the following siblings, Donnie Joe Lainhart and Doug (Connie) Lainhart both of McKee, Gracie (Steve) Whitaker and Lonnie (Dena) Lainhart both of Tyner and Vee Comstock of Fairfield, OH. Harold was blessed with seventeen grandchildren, one being deceased and six great grandchildren, one being deceased.
In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Claudette Sparks, Wavelene Wells, Patty, Lowell, Odell, Millard and Curtis Lainhart.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Charles Jones officiating. Burial to follow in the Pilgrams Rest Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joshua and Lucas Lainhart, Dustin Steele, Robert Farra, Michael Bowling, and Kenny Hayes. Honorary pallbearers: Joe Walters, Justin Bryant-Lainhart, Donnie Lainhart, Keith Rameriz, Kyle Smith, Romeo Valdez, Gregory Castro, Austin Allen, Justin Allen, Aiden Ingram, Joey Leaf and Westin Mosley. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
