William Harvey “Butch” Parrett Jr. was born September 18, 1967 in Madison County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday August 27, 2021 at his residence being 53 years of age. He was the son to the late Linda Sue Marcum and Harvey Parrett of Somerset, Kentucky.
“Butch” is survived by three children; Justin Dakota Parrett of Lee County, Kentucky, William James Parrett of Gray Hawk, Kentucky and Haley Parrett of Lexington, Kentucky also by one sister Brenda Hays and Roger of Gray Hawk and two grandchildren, Noah Jace and Astin James Parrett.
Funeral service for William Harvey “Butch” Parrett 2:00 P.M. Tuesday August 31, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Scotty Jewell officiating. Lakes Funeral Home in charge arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
