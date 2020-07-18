William Hershel Lynch of Gray Hawk, KY was born August 12, 1931 and passed on to his heavenly home on June 30th, 2020. He was the son of Herman and Martha (Maggard) Lynch.
In 1953, Hershel married Beatrice Gray Lynch and to this union was born the following children:
Linda (Phillip) Akemon of Gray Hawk, KY., Kay Nunn, Ray Lynch, Bill (Judy) Lynch of Tyner, KY., Trish (Riley) Singleton of Tyner, KY., and James Lynch of Ohio.
He later married Helen Isaacs Lynch and they had Chris (Micah) Lynch of Berea, KY. He is also survived by 2 step children; Debbie (Jeff) Roberts of Ohio and Wesley (Londa) Freeman of Annville, KY.
He is survived by 1 sister; Margaret (Julian) Harris of Tyner and 1 brother; Lee Lynch of Indiana. And a combined total of 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren plus one pending arrival. Also by a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Hershel was preceded in death by his son Ray Lynch, 2 daughters; Kay Nunn and Trish Singleton and 1 granddaughter; Bridgette Nunn. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers; Howard Lynch and Carlos “Peanut” Lynch, 2 sisters; Gladys Bates and Alma Davidson.
Hershel was an honest, hard-working man. During his life, he worked several jobs but especially loved serving as Sheriff of Jackson County (13 years) and Jackson County Judge Executive (4 years). He loved the people of Jackson County. He loved serving them and visiting with them. He had a beautiful gift of storytelling and loves to share with those around him. He was a member New Zion Baptist Church and had a strong love for the Lord.
Hershel was the epitome of a family patriarch. Always providing a strong foundation of love and support governed by his beliefs of right and wrong.
Funeral service 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Harris and Bro. Kevin Lloyd officiating. Burial to follow in the Ray Lynch Cemetery. Pallbearers were Phillip Akemon Jr., Jason Akemon, Reed Akemon, Drew Akemon, Jordan Akemon, Clay Akemon, Steven Nunn and Brian Harris. Honorary pallbearers were Brent Harris, Julian Harris, Phillip Akemon Sr., Timon Collins, Harry Sloane, Wesley Freeman, Nathan Roberts, John Root, Paul Hays, Tim Fee, Danny Judd and Tommy Slone. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
