William Joseph Joyner of Annville, KY was born October 28, 1935 in Dundee, Florida and departed this life Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at his residence in Annville at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Benjamin Luke Joyner and Bertha Lizabete Joyner.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Joyner of Annville, KY; by his two daughters, Michelle Grace of Orange City, Florida and Sherri (Frank) Churchville of Orlando, Florida and by a step daughter, Sara (Jr.) Menezes of Sorrento, Florida. He was blessed with six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was a member of the Annville Baptist Church.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.