Weston Noah Blake Rose passed peacefully on February 17, 2023. Although his time on this earth was brief, his impact was monumental to those around him.
He was born at 4:30 AM to his loving parents, Laura Rose and Austin Rose of Sand Gap.
He is also survived by two brothers, Peyton Rose and Braxton Hutchins. In addition, Uncles Jonathan (Carla) Rose and Dylan Rose all of Jackson County. And, uncle Justin (Ashley) Johnson and Aunt Haley (Trevor) Gumm all of Madison County. As well as a host of cousins, aunts and uncles, who look forward to meeting him one day.
In addition, he is survived by his grandmothers, Gail Isaacs of Sand Gap and Angie Ratliff of Berea.
He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Vada Lee Isaacs (McKee) as well as great grandmother, Irene Ratliff (Richmond) and great grandfather, Samuel Ratliff (Hazard).
Weston Noah Blake Rose gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. He is now resting with his family that went before him. We are blessed with a Guardian Angel watching over us.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home with Billy Isaacs conducting the service. Burial will follow in the Isaacs Family Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
