William Perkins "Big John", age 63, passed away on Wednesday June, 23,2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Germany he was the son of the late Earl Jr Perkins and HildeGuard Perkins. He was a barn painter, loved fishing and hunting, he was a great friend and a Absolute gentlemen, he loved saving old barns and fences on all farms. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Carol Sue Perkins. William is survived by two daughters, Jessica Messer and Mellisa Shewmake, two sons, Anthony Messer and Jessie Gibson, one sister Elizabeth Rainey and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

