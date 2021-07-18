William Perkins "Big John", age 63, passed away on Wednesday June, 23,2021 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky. Born in Germany he was the son of the late Earl Jr Perkins and HildeGuard Perkins. He was a barn painter, loved fishing and hunting, he was a great friend and a Absolute gentlemen, he loved saving old barns and fences on all farms. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife Carol Sue Perkins. William is survived by two daughters, Jessica Messer and Mellisa Shewmake, two sons, Anthony Messer and Jessie Gibson, one sister Elizabeth Rainey and seven grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- William Perkins Obituary
- Vivian Ola Madden Obituary
- Vida (Robinson) Harrison Obituary
- Hershel Golden Obituary
- A Soldier is Coming Home
- Playing for Calipari taught Suns standout Booker ' how to be a pro'
- History (KY Constitution Bill of Rights: Guarantee of Conscience)
- Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman Presents $410,000 for School Safety Projects in Jessamine County
Most Popular
Articles
- Attn: Road Closed to Work an Accident -- Pigeon Roost
- UPDATE: VICTIM IDENTIFIED - Kentucky State Police Conduct Death Investigation in Estill County
- Don't Just Do, Think About What You Do
- Unexplained Bird Illness
- Judge Gabbard Talks Trash
- Inmate Escapes from Work Release in Annville, KY (July 09, 2021)
- Sheriff’s Report 07/14/2021
- Two Vehicle Accident Sends Local Woman to Hospital
- Kentucky State Police Investigate Escaped Inmate in Jackson County
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.