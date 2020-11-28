William Skinner was born February 19, 1972 in Irvine and departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, being 48 years of age. He was the son of the late Willard & Lucille (Isaacs) Skinner.
William is survived by two brothers, Dale (Jennifer) Skinner and Charles (Gracie) Skinner. He is also survived by a niece, Kadara Skinner and by a nephew, John Luke Skinner.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Lainhart Cemetery. Pallbearers were Junior, Anthony and Ray Skinner, David Isaacs, Doug & Jim Childers.
