William T. McWhorter, better known as Bill was born August 20, 1951, in Manchester, KY and departed this life July 1, 2022, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin at the age of 71. He was the son of the late James & June (Isaacs) McWhorter.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ellisa McWhorter of Manchester, and by a daughter, Libby Lemieux and her husband Colin of Richmond. He was blessed with a grandson, Jameson Lemieux of Richmond. He is also survived by three sisters, Vickie McWhorter of McKee, Peggy McWhorter of McKee and Sonja Merritt and her husband Joe of Berea.
In addition to his parents, Bill was also preceded in death his brother, Leroy McWhorter.
Bill was retired from P.R.T.C. and was a member of the Gray Hawk Baptist Church.
A memorial service may be held at a later date. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.