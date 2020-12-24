Wingz 2.0 Owner (Laurel County) Arrested While Being Served Jackson County Bench Warrant

It is being reported that the London Police Department arrested Wingz 2.0 owner Clifford Smith Tuesday. They were dispatched to the London-based restaurant to serve a Jackson County bench warrant. Police were alerted that Smith was under the influence on the way to the restaurant.
The Wingz 2.0 owner created controversy after deciding to keep the restaurant open when the Governor issued an executive order for all restaurants to close to in-person dining for two weeks in November.
Police informed Smith that he had a Jackson County bench warrant and he then became verbally aggressive and agitated according to the officers. Smith told officers to leave.
According to the uniform citation Smith ran to the back of the restaurant when the officers told him he was being arrested for his active bench warrant.
Smith allegedly became physical with the officers when they tried to place him under arrest resulting in law enforcement taking the action of tasing Smith. The citation says Smith continue to fight and resist officers after he was tased.
Officers took Smith into custody and took him to Saint Joseph Hospital for medical treatment where police say he continued to scream and cause alarm to nurses, patients, and staff.
Smith was charged with public intoxication (excludes alcohol), menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and contempt of court Libel/Slander Resistance to Order. He is being held in custody at the Laurel County Detention Center with no bond being allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.