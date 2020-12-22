Winter holidays such as Christmas and New Year’s will have to be different this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are many sources of information on how to minimize the risk of virus transmission including the Kentucky Department of Public Health, the Center for Disease Control, and the Governor’s Office. In an effort to provide our readers with a one-stop shop for recommendations, the following has pulled information from each of these sources and collected in an easy to get location.
It is essential to avoid activities that pose or present a higher risk for spread. It is strongly recommended that this holiday season, one should modify their holiday plans to reduce the spread of COVID-19 to keep your family, friends, families, and communities healthy and safe.
Traditionally, winter holidays are times when many families travel long distances to celebrate together. Unfortunately, travel increases the chance of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. If you must travel, be informed of the risks involved.
As cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase across the United States, the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with. Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you should be avoided, as they can increase the risks of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Considerations for Small Gatherings of Family and Friends
Celebrating virtually or with members of your own household (who are consistently taking measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19) poses the lowest risk for spread. People who do not currently live in your housing unit, such as college students who are returning home from school for the holidays, are considered part of different households. In-person gatherings that bring together family members or friends from different households, including college students returning home, pose higher levels of risk.
Several factors can contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at in-person gatherings. In combination, these factors will create various amounts of risk:
County levels of COVID-19 – High or increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in the gathering location, as well as in the areas where attendees are coming from, increase the risk of infection and spread among attendees. Information on the number of cases in an area can be found on kycovid19.ky.gov, Kentucky’s COVID-19 dashboard and often be found on the local health department websites.
Exposure during travel – Airports, bus stations, train stations, public transport, gas stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.
Location of the gathering – Indoor gatherings, especially those with poor ventilation (for example, smaller enclosed spaces with no outside air), pose more risk than outdoor gatherings.
Duration of the gathering – Gatherings that last longer pose more risk than shorter gatherings. Being within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more greatly increases the risk of becoming sick and requires quarantine.
Number and crowding of people at the gathering – Gatherings with more people pose more risk than gatherings with fewer people. Kentucky has specific recommendations on the size of the gatherings which limits private social gatherings to eight from a maximum of two households.
Behaviors of attendees prior to the gathering – Individuals who did not consistently adhere to social distancing (staying at least 6 feet apart), mask wearing, handwashing, and other prevention behaviors pose more risk than those who consistently practice these safety measures.
Behaviors of attendees during the gathering – Gatherings with more safety measures in place, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing, pose less risk than gatherings where fewer or no preventive measures are being implemented. Use of alcohol or drugs may alter judgment and make it more difficult to practice COVID-19 safety measures.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, highlighted the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s (KDPH) winter holiday guidance, which includes:
Limit the size of gatherings to two households and no more than eight people;
Wear a face covering properly, sanitize hands often and stay six feet apart from other people;
Do not host or participate in any in-person gatherings if you or anyone in your household, or if any of the invited attendees: Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and not met the criteria for when it is safe to be around others; have symptoms of COVID-19; are waiting for COVID-19 viral test results; may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days; or are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19;
Limit travel; and
Keep gatherings outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces as much as possible.
“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Beshear.
