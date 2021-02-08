Winter Storm Watch
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Jackson KY
251 PM EST Mon Feb 8 2021
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and
southeast Kentucky.
* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in portions
of the watch area. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commutes on Wednesday and Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty continues in storm track
and this will have impacts on exact amounts and locations of
wintry precipitation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.