Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Jackson KY
251 PM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
  accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of one
  tenth to three tenths of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast, south central and
  southeast Kentucky.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
  ice. Travel could be difficult to nearly impossible in portions
  of the watch area. The hazardous conditions could impact the
  morning or evening commutes on Wednesday and Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty continues in storm track
  and this will have impacts on exact amounts and locations of
  wintry precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
