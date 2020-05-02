It’s a wonderful thing when a Community rallies around itself. I’ve witnessed that the last couple days. We had some significant needs that have been met because you guys care enough to support your own! I believe we are getting the attention of officials now in Frankfort and should be able to get through this epidemic with whatever equipment and supplies we need from them as well. Let me show you what teamwork does. In the picture the box that me and Jamie Strong are holding is 64 face shields that were donated to fight this epidemic by East Kentucky Manufacturing Institute in Paintsville. Thank you Mrs Kathy Walker and your wonderful company for your generosity and help to our local community!! A week or so ago we had several face shields donated by Kentucky Highlands INC that we have distributed to first responders. Also we have had several individuals throughout the community that’s donated cleaning supplies for the Nursing Home and first responders. I’m going to have to compile a list of donors so we can get a big thank you given to them by our Community!! I know there are many people praying for our Nursing Home and people in the community that’s affected by COVID-19. That’s outstanding. Thank you!!
Also pictured is one of the first things we are doing for our seniors. April 27-May 1, 2020 I have declared as Class of 2020 week. We have 108 Seniors at JCHS and 10 Seniors at Annville Christian Academy. Beginning Monday you will see around the Courthouse banners and yard signs showing support to our local Graduates. You may not be able to have the normal Graduation this year but we will have above normal celebration of your accomplishments!! These kids will go far. We support you and your endeavors!! When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. We love you!! Jackson County let’s stay strong through this unusual time!! God Bless
