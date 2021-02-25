Don’t ever fill your mind with wonder if the grass is greener if you’ve never witnessed a snow fall on Moore’s Creek.
Don’t worry about the ocean until you’ve floated your own wild rivers.
Don’t get enamored with the vapor trails in the sky of people going everywhere until you’ve took a backroad to nowhere.
Don’t get lost in the camera flash and forget to point the lens at what matters.
Don’t lust after a stranger missing what you have at home.
Don’t say you don’t believe til you’ve met her.
Don’t eat so much filet mignon you forget what soup beans taste like.
Don’t spend so much time chasing records you let the ones on vinyl gather dust.
Don’t chase down all the trophies to the point you forget to grab the crawdads behind the pinchers.
The finest chef’s on Instagram can’t ever make that cornbread taste like grandma’s.
The lure of a new truck albeit more reliable, sturdy and comfortable won’t replace the feel of dad’s old square body with the ever touchy knobs that requires that touch to make the stations come in.
A trip to a far land to chase trophies is no more fulfilling than chasing cotton tails around the back forty briar thicket.
As Diamond Rio once sang beautifully “your window to the world might be your own front door”.
Often the greener grass is surpassed by a random snowfall in the middle of a dreary time all the while knowing greener pastures are just around the bend.
Don’t ever forget what this life’s for.
