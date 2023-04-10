As with the pocket clipped, lock back knives detailed last week, this week’s subjects belong to a breed of daily carry tools (generically referred to as “Leatherman” multi-tools) which took off with the First Iraq War of 1991. Until recently, we only carried a Leatherman (of Gerber make) on a duty or hunting belt. For the last few years, we have been able to clip one like a “tactical” folder to our left front trouser pocket each morning. (Or, if one doesn’t want to scream “This guy is carrying a gun, as well!” to the initiated; discreetly down inside our pocket.)
The Leatherman Skeletool CX was recommended to us by the old “Functional Gentleman” YouTube channel. As mentioned, the Skeletool CX includes a pocket clip and is of a size and weight to make it a potential life saver yet not so cumbersome as to be left on the dresser top. To give you an idea of the tools a good multi-tool puts in your pocket, consider the following: knife blade (the Skeletool blade is 154CM steel and it is scalpel-like); a carabiner/bottle opener; pliers (needle nosed with wire cutter base); and flat/Phillips bit driver.
Without doubt one of the most used tools in our possession overseas was a Gerber Multi-Plier. A full-sized tool best carried in a dedicated sheath, the Gerber incorporates a retractable set of pliers accessed via push buttons on both sides of the tool’s body. Squeeze the buttons, flick your wrist, and the pliers are ready to use. Recommended for war or hunting belt carry.
I’ve noticed recently Wal-Mart carries SOG brand items in the sporting goods section. If SOG has maintained its quality of twenty years ago, you may purchase their manufactures with confidence. SOG set itself apart in the multi-tool crowd by incorporating a ratcheting mechanism into their pliers. Something you should consider when shopping for a multi-tool if you need an extra strong grip from your pliers.
Finally, a brand we have not had contact with for many years, but continue to consider to be money well spent, is the Swiss-made Victorinox. Like many of you, we owned the “original” multi-tool, the Swiss Army Knife as a Boy Scout. Today, Victorinox continues to make the bulky, multi-tool pocket model but has also produced a line of sleeker, two-to-three tools folders greatly minimizing girth.
There’s just something about Teutonic-like attention to detail. Leatherman, Gerber, and SOG are all produced in Oregon or Washington State...our nation’s equivalent of Germany’s Ruhr region, and all the profiled multi-tools here exhibit the finely machined quality you’d expect from a German product.
Next Week: NPE EDC
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at: sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.