In 2009, we made our only trip to New York City. As with previous civilian travel to Washington, DC and other such non-permissive environments (NPEs) in regards to personal weapons; we had to rely upon improvised self-defense tools. We’ll wrap up our month-long look at blades by taking a look at blade alternatives for every day carry (EDC) in NPEs.
Everyone should daily carry a modern, reliable pocket flashlight. Such a light should have an aluminum or rigid plastic body; an endcap activation switch; a lithium battery-powered LED bulb producing at least 100 lumens; and a strong clip for pocket carry. A pocket light may show you the way to an exit; temporarily blind an opponent; or crack a malcontent about the head. I recommend Surefire, OLIGHT, or Streamlight brands.
Another handy NPE companion is a sturdy, compact umbrella (a walking cane also makes an excellent stand off weapon). Carried casually in the dominant hand, the short umbrella draws no attention and if needed would be a huge force multiplier for the good guy. It keeps the rain off your head, as well.
The final suggestions are a large Sharpie-type marker and personal alarm. Carried clipped to the strong side front pocket(s) or around your neck, they are another dual purpose tool which rarely raises an eyebrow and will zip right through the onerous airport inspection line or even the White House Tour shakedown. Not sure if you’ve ever had the blunt end of a Sharpie driven into your forearm or between the bones of the hand, but it WILL cause you to reconsider your actions. Get a Cold Steel “Pocket Shark” and scrape off the ostentatious painted label with your pocket knife before carrying. For personal alarms, I would suggest the HOLDALL Emergency Whistle, and/or the Amazon listed “Rechargeable Personal Keychain Alarm.” Even if your children can’t carry a gun or knife; they can carry a “marker” and an alarm/whistle to defend themselves/attract unwanted (by a potential kidnapper) attention.
Back to Manhattan...Including some of the sneaky tools listed above, I also chose to carry from my checked airline baggage a 2.5” Spyderco Delica knife with the pocket clip removed while in NYC. If you want the best view of the city’s skyline, the observation deck at 30 Rockefeller Center beats the nearby Empire State Building observation deck. However, the full blown TSA-style search before boarding the elevators to the deck could have cost me jail time.
You see, the inspection counter was set up immediately around the corner from the front lobby. Upon seeing the “security” setup, we chose to continue on with the tour. Approaching the metal detector gate, we motioned to the young Puerto Rican kid searching the baskets in which tourists emptied the contents of their pockets. When showed the small Spyderco in the palm of our hand, he shook his head and said in a low voice, “No Bueno.” Could it be left at the desk, we asked? To which he answered, “Listen...Go out front and casually lay it in one of the big anti-truck bomb ‘flower pots’ near the street. When you’re done with the tour, just pick it back up and go on your way.”
Kid did us a solid, as the draconian laws of NYC may deem virtually any one-hand-opening folding knife an “illegal” knife; and he could have simply nodded for the NYPD cop in the lobby to scoop us up. We’ll always remember our trip to the Big Apple, and it certainly made us appreciate even more the sweet taste of individual liberty we sometimes take for granted here in Real America.
