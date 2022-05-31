OBLIGATORY DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. I was however a career serviceman with some 25 years of first-aid training and these treatment doctrines are readily available via open source channels. As with everything, do your own research and apply your own commonsense.
Periodic instruction in Cardio-Pulminary Resuscitation (CPR) from a reputable source such as the American Red Cross has always been time well spent when preparing for treks which may take your party far away from civilization. My first such training was in the early ‘80s with Sand Gap’s famed Boy Scout Troop 262. The training was conducted by two paramedics from Clay County and the life saving instruction they provided some four decades ago remained pretty much the same, with only some tweaks, until about a dozen years ago. In 2010, the American Heart Association made a significant change to CPR training in preparation for dealing with a cardiac arrest emergency.
The training change (Airway, Breathing, Compressions (A-B-C) to Compressions, Airway, Breathing (C-A-B)) was derived after studies found more positive outcomes for cardiac arrest victims who had prolonged chest compressions started as soon as possible after their hearts stopped beating. There are a few minutes worth of oxygenated blood left in the circulatory system after the heart stops beating and the sooner that oxygenated blood can continue to flow to the brain, the better. As well, given the proliferation of various communicable diseases in the last couple of decades; a concentration upon chest compressions (particularly to individuals unknown to us) is also more logical.
According to the Mayo Clinic, after an initial 30 chest compressions: The chin should be tilted to clear the airway and two mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-nose breaths given (checking to make sure the chest rises with the breaths indicating an open airway). After the second breath, repeat the 30 compressions (locked arms using your body weight with victim lying upon a hard surface and compressions given at the rhythm of the Bee Gees’ disco anthem Stayin’ Alive) to two breaths cycle until the victim reestablishes breathing on their own (then place them in the Recovery position); EMS arrives to take over; or your own exhaustion prevents you from performing further cycles.
In conclusion, the lesson is to understand the critical importance of maintaining the circulation of blood in a cardiac arrest victim. If you can do nothing else; perform chest compressions.
Next Week: Field “Surgery”
Remembering all those who “gave that last full measure of devotion” for this republic…
