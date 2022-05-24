OBLIGATORY DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. I was however a career serviceman with some 25 years of first-aid training and these treatment doctrines are readily available via open source channels. As with everything, do your own research and apply your own commonsense.
When I first went into the military nearly all our senior officers and non-commissioned officers were Vietnam veterans. Our basic first-aid training emphasized the dire circumstances which must be met in order to apply a tourniquet to stop a bleed: “Great Scott, man! Don’t you know that a soldier could lose his arm or leg if you apply a tourniquet?” As opposed, of course, to “merely” losing his life?
Medical research commissioned by US Naval Special Warfare Command in the mid-1990s (post-Operation Gothic Serpent) debunked the old wives’ tales about tourniquets inevitably leading to gangrene and/or nerve damage and amputation. As well, doesn’t it make more sense to prevent a man from bleeding to death even if it does cost him a limb? By the time US troops toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003, every American serviceman carried with him a Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT). The simple to use device has saved thousands of lives.
The CAT may be applied with one hand and is wide enough to quickly (and safely) stop arterial bleeds with its efficiently self-attached windlass device. Each tourniquet includes easy to understand directions and YouTube is awash in competent instruction from men who have applied these lifesavers in the field. I highly recommend the North American Rescue Gen7 CAT (The genuine article runs about $40) delivered to your door by that gazillionaire out of Seattle. At a minimum, you should carry one folded flat (using a hair tie) in your hip pocket each and every day. As well, buy an additional CAT monthly until you’ve got at least one in your home emergency kit; each of your vehicles; and all your rifle “possibles” bags.
Finally, your local school system was made aware several years ago of the importance of having dozens of North American Rescue CATs on hand at each of the county’s schools and the critical need to train ALL personnel on how to put this invaluable safety/rescue equipment into use in the event of an emergency. Feel free to ask your county’s school superintendent about how many tourniquets each of the schools now have on hand and how often school personnel are trained on their location(s) and proper application?
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
