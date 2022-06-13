OBLIGATORY DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. I was however a career serviceman with some 25 years of first-aid training and these treatment doctrines are readily available via open source channels. As with everything, do your own research and apply your own commonsense.
This week, I bring up two procedures not usually covered in a basic first-aid course but a knowledge of how to perform these procedures could mean the difference in life and death, particularly if you find your companion with a penetrating chest wound or if you must leave or transport an unconscious (or potentially unconscious) casualty by yourself.
The potential buildup of trapped air in the chest cavity as the result of a penetrating wound may be immediately treated with a chest seal (North American Rescue brand “HyFin,” being a standard) over the entrance and any exit wound. However, a situation may develop (tension pneumothorax) in which trapped air inside the chest cavity may reach such a level that the heart is constricted sufficiently to cause death. In such a scenario (if this is occurring, the casualty will be in excruciating “Elephant on my chest!” pain and/or the trachea will be visibly shifted away from the side in which pressure is building by several centimeters) the pressure must be relieved and the only way possible to do that in the field is decompression of the chest cavity with a heavy gauge chest decompression needle (I again recommend North American Rescue as your kit source). I do not have the space to describe the procedure for using a chest decompression needle nor would I, as we recommend professional hands-on instruction with all first aid procedures discussed in this month’s woodcraft articles. You need to seek out professional training in all such matters and my recommendations are with James Yeager’s “Tactical Response” in Camden, Tennessee or Eric Dean’s “The Bulwarks” which trains throughout Kentucky.
Finally, if a casualty loses (or could possibly lose consciousness), it is critical their airway remains open if they are to survive. A proven means for maintaining the airway is through the use of a nasopharyngeal airway tube. I was taught all casualties with life threatening injuries should be nose-tubed as you may have to leave them to retrieve help or they could lose consciousness while you are occupied transporting them to help. Proper training as to sizing nasopharyngeal tubes is critical however, so as you do not block the casualty’s airway with the very tube you’re using to try and maintain their airway. Whether your patient is nose tubed or not; place them on their side in the Recovery position if you must leave or transport a casualty.
Particularly if you find yourself in some of the remote locations available to us locally you could very well be called upon to perform a procedure beyond the scope of a typical home or car first-aid kit if your loved one or hunting companion is to make it; your having the proper equipment and skills with you will be paramount to their survival chances.
Next Week: IFAK
Operation Overlord, D-Day + 78 Years…
