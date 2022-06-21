OBLIGATORY DISCLAIMER: I am not a doctor. I was however a career serviceman with some 25 years of first-aid training and these treatment doctrines are readily available via open source channels. As with everything, do your own research and apply your own commonsense.
While researching this week’s topic, I was interested to learn the known history of commercially available individual first-aid kits (IFAK) in the United States dates to the 1880s and they were first marketed by the same company who produces the kits many of us have in our medicine cabinets to this day: Johnson & Johnson. Of course, the concept of having something with us which may, at the very least, slow the pouring out of our life sustaining blood after suffering a wound surely dates to the earliest battles with the Philistines? Let’s take a look at what should be contained in our own IFAKs.
Personally, I view IFAKs as I do firearms: You must have them with you if they are to make any sort of difference in a life threatening situation. So (as with handguns), we often must make compromises. Just as the all steel Government Model .45 ACP left in the safe is trumped by the snub .38 or pocket .380 actually carried on your person; an IFAK that nears the size of an Army Combat Lifesaver’s bag will get left behind in your home or vehicle. You’ve heard me say it before; those who brag of their “truck gun” are kidding themselves. In the always sage words of John Farnam: Gunfights (and medical emergencies) are, “Come as you are affairs.”
At a minimum, you should have a Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) and a good old fashioned paisley bandana in your hip pocket. If a wound “oozes” blood; apply direct pressure and pack the wound with the bandana. If a wound is squirting blood or won’t stop with direct pressure/packing (a life threatening emergency): Apply the CAT.
Long pants will allow you to carry additional equipment in an Ankle Trauma Kit (The best available is from Ryker Nylon Gear). In the ankle kit, you may have with you nitrile gloves; a 4” Israeli Bandage; QuikClot Combat Gauze (for treating “oozing” bleeds or wounds in the junctures of the neck, limbs, and/or trunk); a compact backup tourniquet to your hip pocket carried CAT Gen7; HyFin chest seals; a chest decompression needle for treating tension pneumothorax; a nasopharyngeal tube kit for airway maintenance; and I further suggest attaching a Benchmade 7 Hook for safely cutting away clothing from wounds. Thus equipped, you have with you the necessary tools (in conjunction with basic to advanced life saving training) to save a loved one, hunting companion, or yourself. Any other safety/rescue equipment in a pack, possibles bag, or large truck bag are icing on the cake. Rule #1: Have a gun (and IFAK).
Next Week: Current Events
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NTC)
---
Opinions expressed on the Voices & Opinions Page are not necessarily those of the Jackson County Sun, its owners or its publishers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.