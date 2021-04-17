The next two articles will deal with hunting adventures whose rules are a bit Byzantine. As with everything I say, double check me for yourself before setting off into the great wide open.

Kentucky’s black bear hunting zones initially began as a limited area in the higher elevations of far Eastern Kentucky, but now encompasses the whole of the East Central and Eastern Kentucky counties. Divided into county specific as well as regional zones; I will not go into the Chase Only and Quota Hunt with Dogs seasons as those stipulations make my head hurt and I share Earl J. Morris’ disdain for leading dogs away from a tree without their first tasting blood.

Since one may not bait bears in Kentucky (which is THE method in the North American black bear paradise of Ontario, Canada), the tried and true essential of scouting is paramount if one ever hopes to see the living room floor covered with a luxurious bear skin rug. Tracks, tree rubs and scat near food sources (berries, grubs under rotted logs, etc.) are leading bear activity signs. As with deer hunting on public lands, there’s also a decisive amount of the luck ingredient involved. If nothing else, one may educate themselves on the puzzle-like black bear hunting regulations in the Commonwealth; scout while squirrel and/or deer hunting; buy a black bear tag ($30); take the opportunity to slip around in the woods during the bear season in the zone nearest you; and if one happens to intersect with a bear, fill your tag. The nearest public hunting land to me (Miller-Welch WMA) is hardly the first place one would think of for a “bear hunt” (though the name “Bear Wallow” surely wasn’t handed out by chance), but you may indeed be a real “bear hunter” there for about six days in mid-December.

How would I arm myself for my Kentucky black bear hunt? I’m thinking a 1903 Springfield stoked with 180gr. Remington Core-Lokts; backed up with a 1909 Colt USMC pushing a 250gr. hardcast Keith-style bullet at about 900 fps should fit the bill. My chances for success? There’s a heckuva lot of guys that traipse all the way up to Canada for what ends up only being time to themselves in the woods on quest for a bear; you most likely don’t have to leave your Kentucky county to enjoy such a grand experience.

