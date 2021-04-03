I enjoy daydreaming about far off expeditions as much as the next guy. A common ingredient in keeping many of those adventures in the dream realm are prohibitive amounts of time, distance, and money. We only get so many trips around the sun, so how about we take a look at some nifty expeditions we may take without ever leaving our Commonwealth?
I recently had the opportunity to spend some time with old family friend Lonny Hill. During the first decade of this new century, Lonny was a member of a modern “Corps of Discovery” ramrodded by Ralph Marcum to float the Rockcastle River in its entirety, during spring, and after several days of rain. Neither Lonny nor I advocate duplicating that feat during the spring rains (they all made it, but it was a close-run thing).
A four to five day schedule should be sufficient for yourself and your companions to travel the roughly 55 mile length of the Rockcastle River. A good spot for the first leg starting point is near the intersection of Highways 89 and 490 at about the Jackson and Rockcastle County lines. The first night’s campsite may be pitched down from the Rockcastle River Trading Post just south of Livingston. The second leg is approximately a 16 mile stretch of calm waters with a well deserved night’s rest at about the KY 1956 Bridge near Billows. The third leg will take you through prime redeye and smallmouth bass fishing holes. Camp on the third night at or near the Old Howard Place.
Past the Old Howard Place, one had better have on his skateboarder helmet and life jacket. The Rockcastle River’s “Narrows” boasts class III and IV whitewater. It is advised these sections first be scouted along the parallel portage paths to the river. Back to where we started our look at a Rockcastle float; keep in mind Ralph’s party shot the Narrows in the spring; after three days of rain; in Longhunter Era-type canoes. More luster to their names!
The final roughly seven miles after the Narrows will take your party down quiet stretches as the Rockcastle empties into Lake Cumberland. Overall it’s an adventure in which echoing banjo music would not be wholly unexpected. Lanyard tethered Glock sidearms tolerate water, well.
Next Week: Hiking the Sheltowee Trace
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
