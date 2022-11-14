Over the next two weeks I make a few firearms suggestions for your woods bumming. If you choose to go on your jaunts unarmed, then I suppose you have the right to offer yourself up as the new Ned Beatty or a black bear snack. As for the rest of us, we will go prepared to protect our loved ones and ourselves, thank you very much.
It would take far more space than I have allotted here to cover all possible suggestions for suitable firearms companions for your time in the woods. To simplify, I will categorize my suggestions into two camps: long guns and handguns (rimfire and centerfire) from a single gun maker: Sturm, Ruger & Company.
Rimfire Handguns (Revolver): LCRx .22 LR 3” (Model #5435). A modern take on S&W’s classic “Kit Gun.” This would be my suggestion for those who aren’t “into guns” but are intelligent enough not to go afield (or on the street) unarmed. Rimfire Handguns (Semi-Automatic): Mark IV 22/45 Lite (Model #43945). When I was a teenager, I had a taste for Mopar muscle cars. Daddy told me I should get a Camaro or Mustang (for parts availability). Daddy was right and the Ruger “Mark” family of pistols are the Camaro/Mustang of the semi-auto .22 pistol world.
Rimfire Long Guns (Semi-Automatic): 10/22 Takedown (Model #21182). A genuine American classic which would share magazines with your bolt action American Rimfire. As with Ruger’s semi-auto Mark series of handguns, the 10/22 has spawned entire companies making accessories for this boringly reliable, accurate gem. Rimfire Long Guns (Bolt Action): American Rimfire Compact (Model #8306). The American Rifle series is an example of the explosion of creative thinking at Ruger since their founder Bill Ruger’s death in 2002. The old man will go down as one of America’s greatest firearms designers but his stodgy, Country Club Republican attitude often ran afoul of his customer base. The new leadership at Ruger is much more freedom friendly.
Next Week: Trail Companion Gun Suggestions (Part II)
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
