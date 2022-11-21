This week, we wrap up our suggested guns for the trail with centerfire cartridge firearms. To simplify matters, we have made our recommendations from a single American owned firearms maker: Sturm, Ruger & Co.
Centerfire Handguns (Revolver): New Model Blackhawk .45 Colt/ .45 ACP Convertible (Model #5240). It is very hard to beat the versatility of a single action revolver that gives you the capability to fire two different cartridges with a simple, (included) cylinder change. Centerfire Handguns (Semi-Automatic): SR1911 .45 ACP (Model #6700). This is a very tough, accurate 1911 totally missing any lawyer mandated extra “safeties.” Plus, you could have the ability to share .45 ACP ammo with our suggested single action New Model Blackhawk Convertible. A 1911 has the advantage of being able to ward off a bear in the field (using standard ball or hardcast loads), or riding discreetly in an El Paso Saddlery Summer Cruiser holster under your suit jacket at church.
Centerfire Long Guns (Bolt Action): Gunsite Scout (Model #6829). First defined by the late Col. Jeff Cooper in the early 1980s; the latest composite/matte stainless version is Ruger’s best yet and in its intended .308 caliber, can handle any game in the Lower 48. Centerfire Rifle (Semi-Automatic): AR-556 (Model #8515). A no nonsense version of our nation’s service carbine of the last 50+ years. If you don’t already own an AR, you owe it to yourself to give the authoritarian ninnies a case of the vapors by keeping one.
There you have it. I for one think it’s neat to have an American owned company which can outfit everyone from the casual backyard plinker to the African big game hunter. One stop shopping at its best.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
