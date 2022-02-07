Having touched upon folding map basics last week, this week we dust off our lensatic compass, map protractor, and pace counting skills. Being a fan of “caveman simple,” I’ll try to keep from wading too deep here into the weeds.
First, place your unfolded map upon the ground (not on the Jeep hood, as metal will play havoc with your magnetic compass) and use your compass to orient your map (the map top is always north) so that map north is in the same direction as magnetic north. If you desire to use the dead reckoning method (as the crow flies) of navigation as opposed to terrain association navigation; use the degrees (not black mils) markings on the edge of your protractor to determine what your azimuth setting should be for your compass. Once you’ve determined your heading (don’t forget to calculate using the map’s declination diagram) to follow and before setting off; be sure to move the north arrow on the compasses bezel so it aligns with the north arrow of your compass when you are pointed in the direction you need to follow to your destination. Now, find a prominent feature on the path you need to follow and head out. Once you’ve reached that first waypoint, simply align yourself so as the bezel arrow and compass north arrow are aligned; pick out a new waypoint to walk to; and continue to repeat until you’ve traveled your pre-calculated distance. But wait...How do you figure how far you’ve gone without your trusty smartphone?
In order to be able to approximate distance traveled, you will need to know your pace count. Your pace count may be determined by creating a pace count course. Measure a straight path 100 meters in length; walk the path, counting each time your left foot strikes the ground; write down your count for each pass for a total of three passes; and average those numbers to determine how many left steps are required for you to cover 100 meters (most likely between 60-64 left steps). As you travel, tie knots in a length of cord or move pebbles from one pocket to another for each 100 meters traveled (1,000 meters equals a kilometer which is approximately .6 of a mile). We could go into greater detail as to how to fine tune your pace count in order to factor in broken ground and so on, but the above will work just fine for basic land navigation.
At the old Ft. Knox Cavalry Scout Course, young men were required to travel at night for more than a kilometer between points and be able to locate/record specially marked milk jugs hidden in dense foliage. The necessity for precision calculations on that course was non-negotiable.
Next Week:GPS as Backup
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
