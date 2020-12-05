Deer season is an opportunity to put your various hunting/woods bumming kit to the test. My observations this week will be on packs; belts; and “possibles” bags.
My hunting pack consists of a meat pack frame and inside (or attached to the outside when packing meat) is what is typically referred to in the service as a three day-sized pack. As the name implies, a three day pack is frameless and of medium size which (when properly packed) will carry a few days worth of essentials.
The key “essentials” in my inner pack consist of a light rain jacket; GI fleece jacket with a wool watch cap in one pocket and GI flight gloves in the other; a thin, self-inflating padded seat to keep me off the ground; game preparation tools (drag rope, gambrel hoist, compact bone saw, butcher paper, freezer tape, permanent marker, canvas game bag, and headlamp); and a Ziplock bag containing survival items (fire starter and space blanket). Sounds like a lot, but the three day pack weighs in under 15 pounds and makes it possible to butcher a deer in the field for packing out and/or if need be, staying overnight in the field.
Around my waist, I carry my sidearm (centerfire pistol if bow hunting/rimfire pistol if rifle hunting) in a GI flap holster, and spare rifle/pistol magazine in a GI SR25 mag pouch. There’s also a drop point fixed blade skinning knife, and a small dump pouch containing a bottle of water, and additional tourniquet (primary carried daily in my hip pocket) all hung from an old GI canvas web pistol belt retrofitted with a modern day quick release buckle.
For those jaunts not far from the Jeep or when small game hunting, I have a “possibles” (as the Longhunters called them) shoulder bag. Inside the possibles bag (a surplus Finnish canvas gas mask bag) are key elements from my three day pack; namely the thin rain jacket, watch cap, fire starter and space blanket. Worse comes to worst; you can build a fire and wrap up like a burrito under a cliff or spruce tree.
Even if you don’t fill your tag, a day afield is never lost when you get a chance to put your field kit to the test. Humping up one ridge and down another has a marvelous way of helping you determine what kit you really need and what can better stay in the Jeep or back at home.
Next Week: Meat Preparation
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NTC”)
