There hangs in a Middlesboro steakhouse a warning sign which reads, “We cannot guarantee the flavor of a well-done steak.” First, if one insists upon eating all meat “well-burnt” (as in the saloon kitchen scene from The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance); I can’t help him. If on the other hand, he realizes only poultry needs to be well done; well then, there’s hope.
Deer backstraps, tenderloins, and hams slice up (against the grain) nicely into thick steaks for outdoor grilling just as one would beef (briney soaked shoulder and neck cuts go into the convection oven for jerky). A grill we’ve used over the last decade and highly recommend is the Char-Griller Table Top model (sat upon a metal patio table). The key to the Char-Griller barrel models are their thick cast iron grilling surface (properly seasoned with bacon grease before first use and from time-to-time thereafter) which places your kill extremely close to the searing charcoal bed.
Speaking of fire, Royal Oak Lump Charcoal lit by a chimney-type charcoal fire starter is a must, as another culprit in unsavory grilled food is the overpowering taste of lighter fluid. A chimney starter requires nothing more than two wadded up, full-sized newspaper sheets and fifteen minutes burn time to produce a high temperature charcoal bed untouched by chemicals.
Rubbed prior to grilling with nothing more than olive oil, fresh ground sea salt, black pepper and/or Montreal Steak Seasoning; 2” thick deer backstrap steaks grilled (allow the grilling surface to heat for around eight minutes prior to cooking) for say five minutes on the first side and three minutes after the flip (letting the steaks “rest” covered in a foil covered dish after coming off the grill for at least five minutes prior to eating) will result in a medium rare steak one can cut with a fork. Steak sauce? Perish the thought.
