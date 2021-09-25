G.S. Morris - Notes to Consider
I rarely complain about my wife packing too much for vacations, as I am one of the most guilty overpackers for such occasions. Amongst serious hikers however, an entire subset has emerged pushing the minimalist trekking envelope further and further, seeking for the trail that elusive seven pound backpack.
I cut my teeth in an armored cavalry troop (we drove everywhere, therefore the sky was just about the limit as to what you could drag along). Later, entry into the world of the scouts/light infantry opened my eyes to just how craftily one had to pack. Ounces make pounds.
In terms of the clothes on your back, my experience has led me to be a fan of poly/cotton blends (a roughly 60/40 ratio, one way or the other); and Merino wool for winter clothing and socks for all seasons. On a related note, the fact that the wearing of heat trapping nylon summer clothing hasn’t yet been “mandated” away is just another sign of our national decline; nearly in line with the absurdity of young people wearing “hoodies” on hot summer days. Don’t do it!
Now to the question of, “How much clothing do I pack?” Long ago I had the good fortune to train with a real (3rd Battalion) Army Ranger. It was from that ranger I learned the procedure of: “Wet Kit/Dry Kit.” The set of clothing on your back is worn during all waking hours for your entire stay in the field, and one full set of dry clothing is stored inside a dry bag carried inside your rucksack. At night, the day clothes (often wet with sweat or rain) are all taken off to line dry either outside or inside your tent or shelter; and the dry set of clothing is worn around camp (if at all possible, do not sleep wearing your dry kit in order to preserve their dryness from night sweats).
Up in the morning, back on goes all the aired out “wet” kit and “dry” kit goes back into your ruck’s dry bag. Throw in a set of sandals or moccasins (to wear around camp whilst your boots dry); a boonie hat for sun protection/Merino wool watch cap for warmth; a featherweight rain jacket; and you’ve pretty well got clothing covered.
“But, won’t I stink after several days?” Yes. Yes, you will.
Next Week: Shelter
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
