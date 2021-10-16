Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
We’ll wrap up these articles on trekking lightly as possible with a subject rarely addressed in print. Namely, going “out of doors,” whilst out of doors.
Our essential pieces of kit for handling latrine duties in the field are a tough plastic trowel, and a Ziploc bag containing biodegradable toilet paper/travel bottle of liquid hand sanitizer. All together, about half a pound of added weight to one of our outer rucksack pouches. Our tough little plastic shovel allows us to dig/fill in proper cat holes (approximately 6” deep x 6” wide) to dispose of our solid waste in the field (at least 75 steps from water sources, trail, and/or campsite). Speaking of trails, ever wonder what constitutes excellent “sign” for tracking dogs? In case you didn’t already know, military long range reconnaissance teams have a rather unique way of avoiding leaving human sign while on the move; they take everything with them in plastic baggies carried inside their rucks. Everything. And some people think they’ve had to “rough it” in the woods?
Hollywood would have us believe the solution to bathing in the field is nothing more than a creek and a bar of soap. Any of you who have swam in the creek or waded it when fishing or gigging know you’re simply trading one gamey smell for another with creek water. Two decades of war in the desert have produced a boon for the moistened wipes companies. Again, bury those used unscented, biodegradable towelettes in properly constructed cat holes, or carry them out with the rest of your trash in a dedicated Ziploc bag.
Finally, a small Maxpedition Gear Cocoon pouch containing a short handled toothbrush; travel-sized containers of toothpaste, soap, and Tylenol; fingernail clippers; small comb; tweezers; and pocket-sized signal mirror should take care of your essential grooming needs. Depending on the length of your trek; gentlemen will arrive back to civilization with a good start on their fall hunting beards and ladies will sport fuzzy calves, ready to step seamlessly onto the scenic Berea College campus.
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
