Notes to Consider - G.S. Morris
The Survival Rules of Three warn us of the lethal dangers after: Three minutes without oxygen; three hours unsheltered in extreme weather conditions; three days without water; and three weeks without food. Are these rules without exception? No, but they lay out roughly where the survival boundaries lie for all of us.
Continuing the elusive quest for the seven pound trekking backpack; this week we’ll go from near zero additional weight dedicated to bearing shelter materials, all the way up to roughly four pounds or some 57% of our ideal seven pound ruck’s total weight.
At zero additional weight is simply utilizing cliff ledges, abandoned man-made structures or the underneath of a copse of evergreen trees for shelter against the elements. The next types of cover, such as a sun shading tree limb lean-to or heat trapping brush and leaf shelter, are constructed with the fixed blade knife already carried on your belt (but at a substantial cost in energy consumed for their construction); add just three ounces to your pack in the form of a space blanket, and you can roll up like a burrito inside any shelter for significant additional warmth.
Probably the most versatile carried shelter material is a featherweight tarp accompanied by parachute cord wrapped around titanium stakes, all rolled into an ultralight sleeping mat for a little more than two pounds in toto. The heaviest option(s) for keeping to the seven pound rucksack standard with your shelter weight allotment is the addition of another pound for a flyweight hammock, or additional two pounds for an ultralight, synthetic one man pup tent.
A seven pound ruck capable of keeping you running in the field is indeed ambitious. However, as with Col. Cooper’s “standard” of scout rifles weighing no more than 3 kg (6.6 pounds); the truth is few scout rifles meet the weight cutoff all “full up” (glass, ammo, sling, etc.). The point is, we have a standard as something to ever keep striving towards.
Next Week: Water & Food
Not just my brother-in-law, but truly a big brother figure to me. As fine a Christian example as any man I’ve ever known. He lived it. Eric L. Baker (26 April 1968 - 20 September 2021)
