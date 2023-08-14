“Hey, you big girl!” That’s how family friend Paul Powell greeted me every time he caught me out in the yard or over at Pap Earl J. Morris’ garage as he’d pull up to visit, trade, or get ready to head “around the ridge” to coon hunt. For years Paul’s greeting made me, “mad as a Jap,” as my old Pacific Theater of Operation infantryman Grandpa Fred Taylor was wont to say. Now I look back on the ribbing with a warm grin. A few years before his death, I had the opportunity to run across Paul while I was getting gas for Granny Jean in the Gap and he was kind enough to pass along some tips to start off this month’s focus on advice about some of our region’s favorite outdoorsmen pursuits.
For years I had begged Pap to take me coon hunting. Until I’d reached the age to reliably be able to keep up, he’d disqualified me because I didn’t own a “good” set of boots. The first piece of advice Paul provided was to buy good equipment (a common theme you will see in all interviewees’ advice). Daddy got me “good” boots as soon as Pap said I was ready.
The last time I was coon huntin’ with Pap, Leonard Isaacs, and my son Caleb it was about the 2001 timeframe. Since then, few other hunting pursuits have seen as many changes due to technology as coon hunting. At the top of the list would be GPS tracking systems which allow, as Paul pointed out, “To drive straight to a lost dog instead of burning gallons of gas and days of time,” in fruitless pursuits. Powerful LED lights and electronic red dot firearm sights (An early version of which Pap saw on an Andrew Brewer .22 rifle, and accurately predicted to me how revolutionary they would become.) have also vastly improved coon hunting kit. A far cry from, “coal oil, carbide or wheat lights,” Paul noted.
I must confess, I never “got” coon hunting. I had a hard time figuring out where in the world the dogs were or exactly what they were doing; got cold, wet, and sleepy a lot; and learned to pick my feet up only after Pap’s prodigious use of a switch to stripe my legs whenever I tripped on saw briars. I wouldn’t have traded a minute of it though, because it provided time in the field and countless stories from Pap, Paul, Dewey, Estill, Jack Ed, Randall, Oliver, Delbert, Burley, Billy, Anthony, Kendall, Leonard, and several others who used to fill daddy and mommy’s store/restaurant parking lot in the Gap right at black dark to load Walker, Red and Bluetick, Redbone, English, Black and Tan, and Plott coondogs into pickup truck and Jeep dog boxes. I highly recommend it to young men. It played a big role in making me who I am today. Precious memories, indeed.
P.S. When helping my son move to his intern site at Corinth, Mississippi from Harrogate, Tennessee a few years ago; headed into town, we passed a road sign that read “Coondog Cemetery Road.” I said to him, “You’re among friends.”
Next Week: Deer Hunting
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and Teacher. Reach him at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: NtC)
