Words matter. The age of social media facilitates even more avenues for the expression of ideas, discourse, and debate. The conversation on the various social media platforms tends to evolve like a greasy western, from good, to bad, and then ugly. Mechanisms on the platforms afford the user a right to engage or disengage conversation at will. Few have a significant stake on the topic of issue or expertise, but all have an opinion, and to them the opinion matters. Opinions matter until they do not. Fact based analyses makes for a sound opinion where contrariness for its own sake is just noise. Litter laced rhetoric quickly thickens the air.
Words matter. Once a sentence passes our lips or our fingertips, the author owns the consequences. The spoken word cannot be retrieved. The word will accomplish the intentions of the heart and mind from which it was conceived. Ill-intentioned speech becomes like aerosolized gangrene: it will attach to every crevice of another’s reputation, integrity, and character that it can stick. The bacterial infection oozes over the public perception of another. An otherwise respectable person can have a sickly and stained reputation in the eyes of some just because one dissenter got personal.
Words matter. I bargain that we all have spoken slanderously at one time or another. Our personal list of wishful redactions is greater than what is left. An imaginary line exists to aid the outspoken in their rhetoric. In the shadows is a place of unanticipated consequence which hurts all parties in the conversation. The shadows are where we can tarnish another’s reputation, call their integrity into question, and infect their public perception. To dance on the imaginary line is to perform just enough damage from personal vendetta to afford us an opportunity to step back with little consequence to ourselves. The lighted side of the line is where logic and reason will dissect an argument, engage in fact-based debate, and pursue respectful discourse which includes disagreement without being disagreeable. The lighted side of the line is unamused with the demise of another and is concerned with enlightening conversation instead. To speak on the lighted side of the line is wise. To dance upon the line is pride. To cross the line is arrogance.
Words matter. At a town hall forum, 2007 presidential candidate John McCain was given a perfect opportunity to snide his opponent, Barack Obama. Taking the microphone away from a questioner, McCain curtailed the direction of the character smearing rhetoric. McCain’s rebuttal is profound, “listen, he is a decent man, a family man…I just so happen to disagree with him on fundamental issues.” We have the freedom of speech but not freedom from the consequences of what we say. Words matter.
