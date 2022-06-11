I recently watched a video of a speech that a Navy Seal gave at a graduation ceremony. He gave inspiring words to live by. His words touched my heart as I try to make a difference in the world where I live. This is some of what I learned:
1. Complete a task every day. The little things matter! When you learn to do the little things, you will be inspired to do greater things.
2. Find someone to help you through life. Mud can consume you if you let it. Life is not fair and you will fail, but if you surround yourself with good people you will persevere.
3. Stand up to the bullies. Don't run from the sharks! There are a bunch of them in the world and they will be encouraged if you try to run. Stand your ground.
3. Respect everyone. The size of the heart is much more important than the size of the man. Measure people by the size of their heart and their will to succeed.
4. The stress of life can overwhelm many, but a great leader will find a way to lift up the downtrodden.
5. NEVER, EVER GIVE UP. The power of hope can change the world. You can change the world.
Thieves are the scourge of the Earth right now. Recently one or more thieves stole Catalytic Converters off several vehicles at PRTC and at White House Clinic. Johnathon Sizemore is the case officer on these thefts, since it is in the city limits. Cameras are being reviewed at this time to attempt to identify the people responsible. If you have any information on this or other thefts, please contact Chief Sizemore or me. Watch your cars! These outlaws are wide open! Additionally, the people who buy this stolen property are as bad or worse than the ones who actually steal it. They deserve to be in jail as well. If you have information on any of these people, let us know.
Domestic Violence is a real issue that affects the lives of many men, women and children throughout the country. We encounter situations nearly every day that are high energy, high stress situations that can become violent at any time. Our primary role is that of a peacemaker, to calm down the situation and allow the parties to relax. In most cases, if there is no obvious injury, we talk to the parties, try to separate the parties for a short time and share information that can help reduce future acts of domestic violence. If there is an obvious injury or very serious threat, we may be forced to make an arrest. There is never any excuse for violence. If you have violence issues, seek help or distance yourself before someone gets hurt. We really care.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to one-hundred and ten calls for service. We had zero traffic accidents, which is highly irregular. We opened two criminal cases and arrested two individuals. Our court security team always does a great job securing the court house, serving papers and transporting individuals for court or mental health purposes. We appreciate your prayers and your support. God Bless!
