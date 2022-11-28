A recent article in this very publication penned by our own judge lamented the fact of local businesses struggling due to lack of support from customers and struggles with retaining employees. He rightfully encouraged residents of the county to shop locally and support local businesses. I will first and foremost say I count Judge Gabbard as a friend and trust his intentions for the county and his compassion for individuals. His publication created quite the conversation with suggestions and complaints abounding. Most of those likewise was well intentioned but none I witnessed cut to the root of the issue.
I attempt to spend a great deal of my leisure dollars on eating at local restaurants and supporting local stores with owners that pour dollars back into the local economy. I eat more than ample share of local food evident by my ever expanding waistline. One of my local favorites went under recently and despite their public PG message assuring folks it was a myriad of issues the heart of it is lack of employees. The same goes for virtually every place I encounter. Lack of help results in failure in short order for small businesses. When others fail repeatedly what is to entice other entrepreneurs to attempt a business? In a county with very little in the way of employment opportunities and a plethora of unemployment what is the issue?
The easy answer is pay and while we would prefer more mana from heaven falling freely lack of pay isn’t the primary issue. The key to filling empty jobs and enticing new opportunities to the county us to remove the pacifier. We must ask the obvious question that if people aren’t working how are they surviving? How are abled bodied folks not being stacked in piles from starvation? How is a faction of the county not frozen, without utilities or homeless? Suga’ daddy government makes it all to easy to live comfortably with minimal to no work ethic. They can provide housing, food, utilities, internet, cellphones and transportation. Indeed some with no other options benefit from it but if we’re honest each of us can name multiple people taking advantage of the system in some fashion. Simply put when other options are available work is near a last priority.
We must understand that in many ways we are our own worst enemy. We can’t reasonably expect improvements in our county until we take the first step. We have to fill jobs. Show that we can support a local business then hold leaders accountable to actively flaunt our employment record to any and all manufacturing companies looking for opportunities. Manufacturing is the base. Producing a product either physically, web based or service related is the key to a foundation of jobs. The consumer cycle of jobs we have now, while needed, isn’t a winning recipe. Working at a small retail store only to cross the street to spend it at another similar isn’t economic growth. Those jobs will always be but we need a base of jobs that produce a needed product to the world. That building block is a must. Low taxes, willing employment base and free space should be shouted from the rooftops to every major corporation that’ll lend a ear. Of those things we control one major portion and we’re failing miserably. It’s hard telling Santa no and hard to vote against Santa types that promise everything for nothing but we must realize they truly don’t have our best interests in mind. Get up, get to work and let’s show the world we have a county deserving of opportunities.
---
