On Monday the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) provided their COVID-19 case updates from the week of Saturday, August 14th to Friday, August 20th. They reported, “We are saddened to report 4 new COVID-19 related deaths in Jackson County. The individuals were: a 73-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 62-year-old male, and a 36-year-old female.” This makes the 8th Jackson County resident to die this month while suffering from COVID-19. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Jackson County since the pandemic began now stands at 40.
The CVDHD reported, “We are monitoring an outbreak at the Rockcastle County Detention Center. As of 8/20, there are 16 new confirmed cases among inmates and 5 new confirmed cases among staff. These numbers are included in Rockcastle County’s weekly total.
They reported the following Weekly County Updates:
Clay
Confirmed: 296
Probable: 44
Recovered: 108
New Deaths: 0
Jackson
Confirmed: 78
Probable: 59
Recovered: 68
New Deaths: 4
Rockcastle
Total Confirmed: 52
Community Confirmed: 31
Rockcastle County Detention Center: 21
Probable: 111
Recovered: 45
New Deaths: 0
Kentucky Sets Three (3) COVID Records
Kentucky set an alarming trio of records in the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. A record number (1,893) of Kentuckians were in hospitals across the state battling COVID-19 on Monday.
The state also set records for Kentuckians on ventilators (301) and in admittance to intensive care units (529) Governor Beshear reported that the state's spike is going "from alarming to a critical stage."
The state reported the following update as of Monday, August 23rd, 2021
New Cases Today: 2,596
Positivity Rate: 12.87%
Current Hospitalizations: 1,893
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 529
Currently on Ventilators: 301
Governor Announces New Red Zone County Recommendations
Today, Gov. Beshear announced new recommendations for 119 counties in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases, meaning a county has a weekly average of 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per day, per 100,000 people. The Governor’s new red zone recommendations include:
- Increase vaccination efforts to reach unvaccinated persons;
- Require masking in government buildings;
- Encourage masking in public indoor settings for all persons > 2 years of age;
- Encourage masking in crowded outdoor settings for all persons > 2 years of age;
- Encourage physical distancing of at least six feet apart in public settings;
- Maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings;
- Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events;
- Encourage medically vulnerable persons to avoid large crowds; and
- Engage community partners and stakeholders to implement a strong communication plan.
Gov. Beshear Requests FEMA Support for Understaffed Hospitals including St Joseph in London
Gov. Beshear said in other COVID-19 surges, Kentucky’s hospitals, emergency medical services (EMS) and health care systems were able to adapt and expand to take care of patients. However, with the surge from the delta variant, some of the state’s systems are in severe distress and facing collapse.
In addition to record numbers of patients, the available pool of licensed health care providers has decreased due to attrition and extreme demand across the country.
For those reasons, Gov. Beshear said he is submitting a resource request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for additional health care professionals to help where Kentucky needs them most.
“We’ve requested eight teams that include eight registered nurses and two certified nursing assistants per team. We’ve also requested two EMS strike teams, which include personnel and trucks,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our hospitals need this support, and we will do what it takes to make it happen. Until then, we need everyone to wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. We hope FEMA will approve this request quickly.”
If federal approval is received, medical teams will support:
St. Claire Regional Medical Center;
Pikeville Medical Center;
Saint Joseph London;
The Medical Center at Bowling Green; and
Baptist Health Hardin.
Kentucky National Guard COVID-19 Mission Extended
Gov. Beshear said on Aug. 18, President Joe Biden extended reimbursement to states for mobilizing National Guard personnel in support of COVID-19 response efforts beyond the original deadline of Sept. 30, through the end of the calendar year.
“In Kentucky, this means we’ll have our Kentucky Guardsmen continuing to help combat the surge we’re seeing due to the delta variant,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our Kentucky Guardsmen have been on mission since March 2020 to help our commonwealth combat COVID-19, and we’re appreciative of their continued support.”
The Kentucky National Guard will provide logistical and administrative support to local hospitals beginning Sept. 1. There will be a dedicated National Guard central command for this mission and deployments will be in two-week increments. The initial deployment will include 75 Guardsmen, in five teams of 15 people.
Starting locations are: The Medical Center at Bowling Green; St. Claire Regional Medical Center, Morehead; and Pikeville Medical Center.
Other Kentucky National Guard fall missions include: Mobile Vaccination Teams (local schools, universities, detention centers, among others); Supporting local health departments; and
Food bank support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.