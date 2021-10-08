U.S. Army Private Gordon Lee Hardy was killed in action on April 18, 1945, near Leipzig, Germany. Less than three weeks later, on May 7, 1945, Germany surrendered, ending World War II in the European Theatre. Hardy was fighting with the Army’s 271st Infantry Regiment, 69th Infantry Division at the time of his death.
Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr, R-Lexington, made the presentation to Hardy's brother, retired U.S. Army Colonel Donald C. Hardy, at his home in Irvine.
“Over seven decades later, I am honored to finally deliver long overdue recognition for Pvt. Hardy’s extraordinary service that his family deserves,” said Barr. “Pvt. Hardy was part of our greatest generation and gave the ultimate sacrifice so that all generations that came after him would have their freedoms and way of life preserved. His story is an inspiration and no matter how many decades pass, his legacy and impact will never be forgotten.”
William Hardy, the late soldier's nephew and the one who contacted Barr on the family’s behalf said, “After 76 years, our family is honored to receive these medals on behalf of the courageous sacrifice made by Gordon Lee. It was through his service and sacrifice, and that of all other veterans, that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today. This ensures his legacy will not be forgotten and honors all those who served.”
The list of the medals and decorations that were posthumously awarded to Hardy include:
--Bronze Star Medal
--Purple Heart Medal
--Combat Infantryman Badge
--European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with a Bronze Service Star
--Army Good Conduct Medal
--WWII Victory Medal
--Honorable Service Lapel Pin
