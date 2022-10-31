We are well aware of the phrase “Big I-Little You” but like that all too familiar stop at that intersection we tend to ignore it. Selfishness is at record setting highs among kids and adults. We have long since departed from any semblance of humility, meekness or unselfish behavior which goes hand in hand. The number of folks that place themselves on a pedestal while others clamor for crumbs around them is astonishing. The prevailing attitude seems to have trended toward getting yours at any cost with disregard to others.
Two ways the self importance mindset manifest itself and I’m unsure of the two which is more detrimental. People either move themselves higher by downing others or show complete indifference to others surrounding them. While a decent swath of folks have always harbored the “me first” mentality the explosion of social media has widened the market tenfold. Self exploitation, seeking attention and self importance is prominent. It’s to the point that deeds must be documented or they didn’t happen. This self adoring mentality is often achieved by openly or low-key stunting on others by making sure its known you have more material goods than others. We photo document our charitable events to make sure everyone is aware. We casually bash others in front of our children implanting the idea that others are somehow less than due to social or monetary status. We steer our children in the belief that they are a cut above due to shoe brands, team alliances and tags sewn on fabric. We ourselves place ourselves above one another based on the appearance of the vehicles in a school line. We are quick to cut down a neighbors relationship based on gossip reassuring ourselves that it won’t happen to us. We judge the quality of others beauty based on artificial clicks, likes and comments on internet post. We edit out our flaws while judging others.
We are becoming consumed by turning a deaf ear to those around us because we are so focused on the reflection in the mirror. We are placing a premium on individual stats over team success. It harms individuals. It destroys friendships. It splits churches. It tears teams apart. Ultimately it wrecks the very individual that was championing the “Big I-little you” mentality because they alienate themselves. While the mantra of all for one has been muddled for liberal talking points we certainly could do with leading our high horse carrying someones load rather than placing ourselves so high in the saddle. It can be a lengthy fall coming from a such an elevation.
