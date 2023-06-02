The Jackson County Public School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service. The program will begin next week on Monday June 05th and continue every weekday through Friday, July 14th, 2023. Please note: “Meals will not be served on Tuesday, July 4th (Independence Day)”.
There are no income requirements or registration. These free meals are available to “all” children and youth 18 and younger. (Adults are not served). Children must attend the sites in person and meals must be eaten on-site. The meals are served on a first come, first serve basis.
Lunch will be served at the following locations and times:
Jackson County High School June 05 – July 14 ------ 10:45 AM – 12:45 PM
Annville Town & Country Market June 05 – July 14 ------ 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Jackson Valley Apartments June 05 – July 14 ------ 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Rocky Hill Heights June 05 – July 14 ------ 12:30 PM – 1:00 PM
Whistle Stop Express June 05 – July 14 ------ 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM
For more information please contact Melissa Dooley, JCPS Food Service Director, at 606-287-7181
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.