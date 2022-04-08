Yvone McCowan

Yvonne McCowan, 73 of McKee, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond.  

   She was the daughter of Tom & Esther (Lakes) McCowan who preceded her in death. Also, by one sister, Christine (McCowan) Coffey.  

    Yvonne is survived by eight siblings:  two brothers, Chester McCowan and Edward McCowan & wife Lolita of McKee; and six sisters, Jean Derrick of Godley, Texas, Ruth Moore, Pearl Coleman and Marilyn Riddle & husband Larry all of McKee, Naomi Adams and Darlene Sowers & her husband Rusty of Georgetown. 

   Yvonne enjoyed sewing, making quilts, listening to music, watching game shows and family reunions. 

   She was loved and will be missed. 

Funeral services were at 1:00 PM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Salt Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers: Phillip McCowan, Lelve McCowan, Joseph McCowan, Kendall Isaacs and Brad Burford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com  

