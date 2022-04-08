Yvonne McCowan, 73 of McKee, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond.
She was the daughter of Tom & Esther (Lakes) McCowan who preceded her in death. Also, by one sister, Christine (McCowan) Coffey.
Yvonne is survived by eight siblings: two brothers, Chester McCowan and Edward McCowan & wife Lolita of McKee; and six sisters, Jean Derrick of Godley, Texas, Ruth Moore, Pearl Coleman and Marilyn Riddle & husband Larry all of McKee, Naomi Adams and Darlene Sowers & her husband Rusty of Georgetown.
Yvonne enjoyed sewing, making quilts, listening to music, watching game shows and family reunions.
She was loved and will be missed.
Funeral services were at 1:00 PM Friday, April 1, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Salt Rock Cemetery. Pallbearers: Phillip McCowan, Lelve McCowan, Joseph McCowan, Kendall Isaacs and Brad Burford. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.