Yvonne Van Winkle was born February 19, 1936 in Jackson County and departed this life Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Telford Terrace Nursing Home in Richmond, KY at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence & Flora (Lamb) Cain.
Yvonne is survived by her son, Paul (Michelle) Van Winkle of Liberty, IN, by three grandsons, Dustin Van Winkle, Eric Van Winkle, and Alex Van Winkle and by three great grandchildren, Mack Van Winkle, Oakley May Van Winkle and Whiten Van Winkle. She is also survived by two brothers, Phillip Edward (Teresa) Cain of Richmond, KY and Harold (Carolyn) Cain of Richmond, KY.
In addition to her parents, Yvonne was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Van Winkle; by a brother, Lonzo Cain; by two sisters, Elva Ingram and Rosa Lee Cain; by a brother-in-law, Kenneth Ingram and by a nephew, Brian Edward Cain.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder officiating. Burial will follow in the Cain Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Shannon, Jacob & Steve Cain, Dustin, Eric & Alex Van Winkle. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
