Zella Hays was born July 30, 1944 in Jackson County and departed this life Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Welch & Hazel (Sparks) Welch.
Zella is survived by her husband, Bruce Hays and by three children, Debbie Shearer (Alan), Mike Hays (Phyllis) and Chris Hays (Lesa) all of McKee. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Willis Scott Dannelly (who preceded her in death), Robby Dannelly, Justin York, Ryan Hays, Maria Cash, Sophia Sanchez and Sam Shearer; and by six great grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, her twin, Helen Strong of McKee, Alicia Clark (Ernest) of McKee and Annetta Taylor (Gary) of Ohio.
In addition to her parents and grandson, Zella was also preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Welch and sister, Loverda Brandenburg.
Funeral service 1:00PM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Wilder and Bro. Calvin Hays officiating. Burial to follow in the Hays Cemetery. Pallbearers: Robby Dannelly, Justin York, Ryan Hays, Sam Shearer, Mike Hays, Alan Shearer and David Cash. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.