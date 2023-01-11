The 14th Region Boys All ‘A’ Tournament resumes tonight with three matchups. Tip-offs are set for 7:30 p.m.
Breathitt County (8-6) travels to Hazard to face the (12-2) Bulldogs. Breathitt is led by Austin Sperry (19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and Christian Collins (15.8 ppg, 8.7 rpg). The Bulldogs’ Jamal Hazell (15.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg) leads a team that boasts four players scoring in double figures.
Owsley County (3-12) at Cordia (0-16). The Owls are led by junior Seth Schott (21.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and the Lions are led by Ryan Sapp (12.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Knott County Central (5-9) at Buckhorn (7-6). Hunter Haddix (13.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg) leads the Patriots and the Wildcats are led by the tandem of Hayden Neace (20.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and Jacob McCoy (17.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
Leslie County (9-8) remains in the tournament as well. The surprising Eagles are led by Jayden Hacker (15.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg) and will face Wolfe County (10-7). Wolfe is led by Sawyer Thompson (20.6 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
The winner of the tournament will advance to the All ‘A’ State Tournament at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky. The 14thRegion winner will play on Thursday, January 26th at 6:30 p.m. against the winner of the 10th Region, either Paris (9-9) or Bishop Brossart (11-4).
