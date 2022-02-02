Region: 14 Win-Loss Records
 Points 
 WonLostSeasonRegionDistrict*RPI**
Perry County Central1400106218 -27 -03 -0.68991
Breathitt County1488125517 -58 -13 -1.62429
Wolfe County1346128915 -89 -32 -1.57471
Hazard1352111516 -612 -44 -1.56766
Cordia130413317 -92 -41 -1.52984
Estill County1118121110 -95 -24 -0.48962
Knott County Central8439325 -112 -31 -1.48314
Letcher County Central119511119 -125 -41 -1.47475
Buckhorn150516559 -155 -51 -4.42627
Lee County111311898 -125 -82 -3.41346
Powell County115412307 -153 -73 -3.41001
Leslie County97811783 -151 -81 -4.39456
Jackson City5468492 -131 -60 -3.32371
Owsley County77610775 -161 -111 -4

