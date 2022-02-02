Region: 14 Win-Loss Records
 Points 
 WonLostSeasonRegionDistrict*RPI**
Letcher County Central1336106617 -610 -04 -0.58064
Knott County Central119997514 -78 -13 -1.56312
Perry County Central1071114712 -106 -23 -0.53722
Leslie County1245104313 -87 -13 -0.52920
Owsley County95782510 -74 -52 -1.52063
Breathitt County87674012 -54 -30 -1.50515
Estill County115111759 -135 -34 -1.48158
Wolfe County94198910 -107 -41 -0.45601
Buckhorn1103108710 -134 -81 -2.45536
Powell County101810787 -133 -62 -2.44642
Lee County7708307 -105 -80 -4.40660
June Buchanan7379805 -142 -71 -2.34883
Hazard4249680 -220 -90 -5.32986
Cordia2777650 -140 -80 -5.26930

