14TH REGION TOURNAMENT PREVIEW (BOYS)

Breathitt County Bobcats

55th District Champions

Regional Titles: 11 – 1959; 1960; 1961; 1962; 1963; 1967; 1970; 1972; 1983; 1985; 1996

Head Coach: John Noble

Record: 25-7

RPI: 0.62308

Team Offense: 72.8 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 62.3 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Austin Sperry (15.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Christian Collins (13.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Luke Bellamy (11.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg)

QuickTake: The 2021-22 edition of the Bobcats are an elite group that have won over their loyal fanbase, a fanbase that is hungry for postseason success. Breathitt has only won one 14th Region Tournament game in the last 7 seasons, coming back in 2016. The Bobcats last appearances in the 14th Region championship game came back in 2002 and 2004. The Cats should be the favorites to cut down the nets for the first time in 25 years.

Wolfe County Wolves

Regional Titles: 0

Head Coach: Robert Creech

Record: 17-11

RPI: 0.54689

Team Offense: 61.9 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 59.0 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Sawyer Thompson (14.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Wilgus Tolson (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Elijah Tolson (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Skylar Ritchie (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg)

QuickTake: Wolfe County reached the 14th Region championship game in 2020 but had a disappointing early exit in 2021. Depth could be an issue for this team, but if Wilgus Tolson and Sawyer Thompson are hitting their shots, Wolfe County can beat any team in the region.

Knott County Central Patriots

Regional Titles: 13 – 1975; 1978; 1980; 1981; 1991; 1992; 1993; 2010; 2012; 2013; 2014; 2015; 2021

Head Coach: BB King

Record: 8-16

RPI: 0.49179

Team Offense: 56.8 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 60.7 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Caleb Shepherd (12.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg); Jayden Huff (12.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg)

QuickTake: By Knott County Central standards this season would be considered a down year. The Patriots pushed Cordia to overtime before falling in the district championship, showing signs of what could be a potentially dangerous team. However, a repeat is still a long shot.

Cordia Lions

53rd District Champions

Regional Titles: 0

Head Coach: Dennis R. Farler

Record: 14-11

RPI: 0.54718

Team Offense: 80.4 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 78.6 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Greg Brooks (21.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Naz Welch (17.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Jago Robinson (15.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

QuickTake: The Lions have an explosive offense and Brooks and Welch form a tremendous one-two punch, but unfortunately the Lions struggle defensively. On a given night, Cordia can light up the scoreboard and come away victorious, but the chances of that happening for three consecutive games seems slim.

Estill County Engineers

56th District Champions

Regional Titles: 1 – 2018

Head Coach: Brian Hall

Record: 16-12

RPI: 0.48780

Team Offense: 62.8 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 63.6 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Will Ifort (17.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Bryce Willis (11.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg)

QuickTake: Going into this season, the Engineers were expected to be in complete rebuild mode with a new head coach and the transfer of their top player, but new Head Coach Brian Hall has done a phenomenal job with his squad.

Powell County Pirates

Regional Titles: 2 – 1974; 2003

Head Coach: Allen Martin

Record: 10-20

RPI: 0.40335

Team Offense: 57.8 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 59.9 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Chandler Congleton (14.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg)

QuickTake: The Pirates downfall has been the inability to score only managing to score more than 50 points in a game 11 times this season, and only scored 108 points combined in their 2 district tournament games. But Congleton is a pleasure to watch, the senior forward finished 16th in the state in rebounding.

Perry County Central Commodores

54th District Champions

Regional Titles: 8 – 1997; 1998; 2000; 2004; 2005; 2011; 2017; 2019

Head Coach: Shannon Hoskins

Record: 26-4

RPI: 0.66917

Team Offense: 67.9 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 53.5 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Landon Napier (15.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Rydge Beverly (11.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg)

QuickTake: The Commodores have had another impressive regular season and will be a strong contender for the regional championship, boasting the 14th’s Player of the Year (Napier) and Coach of the Year (Hoskins). PCC captured the prestigious WYMT Mountain Classic championship earlier in the year. The Dores have ended the season on a 7-game winning streak.

Hazard Bulldogs

Regional Titles: 30 – 1926; 1929; 1930; 1932; 1933; 1934; 1937; 1938; 1940; 1941; 1947; 1949; 1953; 1955; 1957; 1958; 1964; 1965; 1966; 1969; 1976; 1979; 1986; 1987; 1998; 2001; 2006; 2008; 2009; 2020

State Championships: 2 – 1932; 1955

Head Coach: Allen Holland

Record: 18-10

RPI: 0.55359

Team Offense: 68.3 Points Per Game

Team Defense: 58.0 Points Allowed Per Game

Key Players: Jamal Hazell (10.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Dawson Duff (9.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg)

QuickTake: The Bulldogs suffered a crushing blow when senior forward Andrew Ford (21.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg) was lost for the season with an injury after playing only 14 games. Coach Holland is a legend on the sidelines so do not expect Hazard to go out quietly.

Previous 14th Region Winners

(**1918-1931** Unofficial)

1918 Monticello

1919 N/A

1920 Monticello

1921 Monticello

1922 Monticello

1923 Sue Bennett Memorial

1924 London

1925 London

1926 Harlan

1927 Ashland

1928 Carr Creek

1929 Ashland

1930 Carr Creek

1931 Carr Creek

1932 Ashland

1933 Ashland

1934 Ashland

1935 Mount Sterling

1936 Russell

1937 Hazard

1938 Hazard

1939 Hindman

1940 Hazard

1941 Hazard

1942 Hindman

1943 Hindman

1944 Hindman

1945 Vicco

1946 Vicco

1947 Hazard

1948 Carr Creek

1949 Hazard

1950 Hindman

1951 Whitesburg

1952 Hindman

1953 Hazard

1954 Dilce Combs

1955 Hazard

1956 Carr Creek

1957 Hazard

1958 Hazard

1959 Breathitt County

1960 Breathitt County

1961 Breathitt County

1962 Breathitt County

1963 Breathitt County

1964 Hazard

1965 Hazard

1966 Hazard

1967 Breathitt County

1968 Lee County

1969 Hazard

1970 Breathitt County

1971 M.C. Napier

1972 Breathitt County

1973 Lee County

1974 Powell County

1975 Knott County Central

1976 Hazard

1977 M.C. Napier

1978 Knott County Central

1979 Hazard

1980 Knott County Central

1981 Knott County Central

1982 M.C. Napier

1983 Breathitt County

1984 M.C. Napier

1985 Breathitt County

1986 Hazard

1987 Hazard

1988 Buckhorn

1989 Buckhorn

1990 Leslie County

1991 Knott County Central

1992 Knott County Central

1993 Knott County Central

1994 M.C. Napier

1995 M.C. Napier

1996 Breathitt County

1997 Perry County Central

1998 Hazard

1999 Perry County Central

2000 Perry County Central

2001 Hazard

2002 Whitesburg

2003 Powell County

2004 Perry County Central

2005 Perry County Central

2006 Hazard

2007 June Buchanan

2008 Hazard

2009 Hazard

2010 Knott County Central

2011 Perry County Central

2012 Knott County Central

2013 Knott County Central

2014 Knott County Central

2015 Knott County Central

2016 Buckhorn

2017 Perry County Central

2018 Estill County

2019 Perry County Central

2020 Hazard

2021 Knott County Central

Recommended for you