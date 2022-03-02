14TH REGION TOURNAMENT PREVIEW (BOYS)
Breathitt County Bobcats
55th District Champions
Regional Titles: 11 – 1959; 1960; 1961; 1962; 1963; 1967; 1970; 1972; 1983; 1985; 1996
Head Coach: John Noble
Record: 25-7
RPI: 0.62308
Team Offense: 72.8 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 62.3 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Austin Sperry (15.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Christian Collins (13.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg); Luke Bellamy (11.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg)
QuickTake: The 2021-22 edition of the Bobcats are an elite group that have won over their loyal fanbase, a fanbase that is hungry for postseason success. Breathitt has only won one 14th Region Tournament game in the last 7 seasons, coming back in 2016. The Bobcats last appearances in the 14th Region championship game came back in 2002 and 2004. The Cats should be the favorites to cut down the nets for the first time in 25 years.
Wolfe County Wolves
Regional Titles: 0
Head Coach: Robert Creech
Record: 17-11
RPI: 0.54689
Team Offense: 61.9 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 59.0 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Sawyer Thompson (14.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg); Wilgus Tolson (14.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg); Elijah Tolson (11.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Skylar Ritchie (10.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg)
QuickTake: Wolfe County reached the 14th Region championship game in 2020 but had a disappointing early exit in 2021. Depth could be an issue for this team, but if Wilgus Tolson and Sawyer Thompson are hitting their shots, Wolfe County can beat any team in the region.
Knott County Central Patriots
Regional Titles: 13 – 1975; 1978; 1980; 1981; 1991; 1992; 1993; 2010; 2012; 2013; 2014; 2015; 2021
Head Coach: BB King
Record: 8-16
RPI: 0.49179
Team Offense: 56.8 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 60.7 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Caleb Shepherd (12.8 ppg, 10.8 rpg); Jayden Huff (12.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
QuickTake: By Knott County Central standards this season would be considered a down year. The Patriots pushed Cordia to overtime before falling in the district championship, showing signs of what could be a potentially dangerous team. However, a repeat is still a long shot.
Cordia Lions
53rd District Champions
Regional Titles: 0
Head Coach: Dennis R. Farler
Record: 14-11
RPI: 0.54718
Team Offense: 80.4 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 78.6 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Greg Brooks (21.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Naz Welch (17.8 ppg, 6.2 rpg); Jago Robinson (15.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
QuickTake: The Lions have an explosive offense and Brooks and Welch form a tremendous one-two punch, but unfortunately the Lions struggle defensively. On a given night, Cordia can light up the scoreboard and come away victorious, but the chances of that happening for three consecutive games seems slim.
Estill County Engineers
56th District Champions
Regional Titles: 1 – 2018
Head Coach: Brian Hall
Record: 16-12
RPI: 0.48780
Team Offense: 62.8 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 63.6 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Will Ifort (17.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Bryce Willis (11.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg)
QuickTake: Going into this season, the Engineers were expected to be in complete rebuild mode with a new head coach and the transfer of their top player, but new Head Coach Brian Hall has done a phenomenal job with his squad.
Powell County Pirates
Regional Titles: 2 – 1974; 2003
Head Coach: Allen Martin
Record: 10-20
RPI: 0.40335
Team Offense: 57.8 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 59.9 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Chandler Congleton (14.9 ppg, 11.1 rpg)
QuickTake: The Pirates downfall has been the inability to score only managing to score more than 50 points in a game 11 times this season, and only scored 108 points combined in their 2 district tournament games. But Congleton is a pleasure to watch, the senior forward finished 16th in the state in rebounding.
Perry County Central Commodores
54th District Champions
Regional Titles: 8 – 1997; 1998; 2000; 2004; 2005; 2011; 2017; 2019
Head Coach: Shannon Hoskins
Record: 26-4
RPI: 0.66917
Team Offense: 67.9 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 53.5 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Landon Napier (15.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg); Rydge Beverly (11.9 ppg, 3.0 rpg)
QuickTake: The Commodores have had another impressive regular season and will be a strong contender for the regional championship, boasting the 14th’s Player of the Year (Napier) and Coach of the Year (Hoskins). PCC captured the prestigious WYMT Mountain Classic championship earlier in the year. The Dores have ended the season on a 7-game winning streak.
Hazard Bulldogs
Regional Titles: 30 – 1926; 1929; 1930; 1932; 1933; 1934; 1937; 1938; 1940; 1941; 1947; 1949; 1953; 1955; 1957; 1958; 1964; 1965; 1966; 1969; 1976; 1979; 1986; 1987; 1998; 2001; 2006; 2008; 2009; 2020
State Championships: 2 – 1932; 1955
Head Coach: Allen Holland
Record: 18-10
RPI: 0.55359
Team Offense: 68.3 Points Per Game
Team Defense: 58.0 Points Allowed Per Game
Key Players: Jamal Hazell (10.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Dawson Duff (9.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
QuickTake: The Bulldogs suffered a crushing blow when senior forward Andrew Ford (21.1 ppg, 7.0 rpg) was lost for the season with an injury after playing only 14 games. Coach Holland is a legend on the sidelines so do not expect Hazard to go out quietly.
Previous 14th Region Winners
(**1918-1931** Unofficial)
1918 Monticello
1919 N/A
1920 Monticello
1921 Monticello
1922 Monticello
1923 Sue Bennett Memorial
1924 London
1925 London
1926 Harlan
1927 Ashland
1928 Carr Creek
1929 Ashland
1930 Carr Creek
1931 Carr Creek
1932 Ashland
1933 Ashland
1934 Ashland
1935 Mount Sterling
1936 Russell
1937 Hazard
1938 Hazard
1939 Hindman
1940 Hazard
1941 Hazard
1942 Hindman
1943 Hindman
1944 Hindman
1945 Vicco
1946 Vicco
1947 Hazard
1948 Carr Creek
1949 Hazard
1950 Hindman
1951 Whitesburg
1952 Hindman
1953 Hazard
1954 Dilce Combs
1955 Hazard
1956 Carr Creek
1957 Hazard
1958 Hazard
1959 Breathitt County
1960 Breathitt County
1961 Breathitt County
1962 Breathitt County
1963 Breathitt County
1964 Hazard
1965 Hazard
1966 Hazard
1967 Breathitt County
1968 Lee County
1969 Hazard
1970 Breathitt County
1971 M.C. Napier
1972 Breathitt County
1973 Lee County
1974 Powell County
1975 Knott County Central
1976 Hazard
1977 M.C. Napier
1978 Knott County Central
1979 Hazard
1980 Knott County Central
1981 Knott County Central
1982 M.C. Napier
1983 Breathitt County
1984 M.C. Napier
1985 Breathitt County
1986 Hazard
1987 Hazard
1988 Buckhorn
1989 Buckhorn
1990 Leslie County
1991 Knott County Central
1992 Knott County Central
1993 Knott County Central
1994 M.C. Napier
1995 M.C. Napier
1996 Breathitt County
1997 Perry County Central
1998 Hazard
1999 Perry County Central
2000 Perry County Central
2001 Hazard
2002 Whitesburg
2003 Powell County
2004 Perry County Central
2005 Perry County Central
2006 Hazard
2007 June Buchanan
2008 Hazard
2009 Hazard
2010 Knott County Central
2011 Perry County Central
2012 Knott County Central
2013 Knott County Central
2014 Knott County Central
2015 Knott County Central
2016 Buckhorn
2017 Perry County Central
2018 Estill County
2019 Perry County Central
2020 Hazard
2021 Knott County Central
